Biden Visits Border, McCarthy Elected Speaker, Brazil Riots

The US president visits the Mexican border, and Brazil’s ex-president falls ill a day after his followers stormed government buildings. 10.01.2023, Sputnik International

Community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss US President Joe Biden’s trip to El Paso, the destruction of immigrant encampments before his arrival, the Mexican government’s cooperation with Washington, the arrest of Ovidio Guzman on drug charges, and bipartisan agreement on US immigration policy.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the Turkish roadblocks on Sweden and Finland’s way to NATO entry, negotiations between Turkey and Syria brokered in Moscow, and revelations about the US’ infamous 2021 drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians.Saudi scholar and expert on Saudi political affairs Ali Al Ahmed discusses the purported reset in relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia, Biden’s refusal to "challenge" Riyadh, and Saudi relations with Israel since Trump.Editor of The Polemicist.net Jim Kavanagh discusses the election of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, the lessons the progressive ‘Squad’ could learn from the Freedom Caucus, whether the House GOP is capable of leading a sequel to the Church Committee, the claims of defense spending cuts from House Republicans, how IRS audits target the poor, and an ongoing nurses strike in New York.Editor of Kawsachun News and PressTV Latin America correspondent Camila Escalante discusses the situation in Brazil after pro-Bolsonaro supporters breached and vandalized government buildings in Brasilia, how Lula’s newly-inaugurated government has responded, former President Jair Bolsonaro’s role in the post-election political crisis, whether it is productive to compare the event to the January 6th riot, and if there is more upheaval to come across Brazil.The Misfits also discuss the Israeli ban on publicly flying the Palestinian flag, and the release of Puerto Rican Ana Montes from prison after being convicted of spying on behalf of Havana.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

