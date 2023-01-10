https://sputniknews.com/20230110/biden-visits-a-coincidentally-empty-el-paso-texas-1106183845.html

Biden Visits a Coincidentally Empty El Paso, Texas

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy becoming the Speaker of the House, and riots from... 10.01.2023, Sputnik International

Biden Visits a Coincidentally Empty El Paso, Texas On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy becoming the Speaker of the House, and riots from pro Bolsonaro supporters in Brazil.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Russia Has the Military Advantage, Russia Hating Twitter, and the Weather is Hurting Ukrainian ForcesTodd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Parole for Migrants, Humanitarian Parole, and Joe Biden gets Tough on the Border In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about Russia's strategy in the military operation, the temperature in Ukraine, and NATO forces. Mark discussed the Russian advances in Bakhmut and the real time satellite information both sides have. Mark talked about Russia counter attacks on Western drones used by Ukraine and Russia introducing new weapons onto the battlefield.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Todd Bensman about migrants following social media posts, the Biden administration lies about its immigration plans, and the end of Title 42. Todd commented on President Biden's quick visit to El Paso, Texas and the media coverage of the visit. Todd spoke about humanitarian parole and when the humanitarian parole expires.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

