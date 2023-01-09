https://sputniknews.com/20230109/over-60-of-germans-want-lambrecht-to-step-down-as-defense-minister-poll-shows-1106149027.html

Over 60% of Germans Want Lambrecht to Step Down as Defense Minister, Poll Shows

The INSA poll showed that 64% of respondents think Lambrecht should step down. Only 15% said they wanted the defense minister to remain in her post and only 9% assessed her performance as positive. The study showed that 59% of Germans disapprove of Lambrecht’s performance. A total of 1,001 respondents participated in the poll. The defense minister has been under fire for her handling of the country’s defense policy and more recently for speaking lightly of the conflict in Ukraine during her New Year address. Friedrich Merz and Markus Soeder, the leaders of the German conservatives, took aim at Lambrecht in an interview with the Muenchner Merkur daily last week, arguing that Scholz’s cabinet was losing authority with every hour that she lingered around. Wolfgang Buechner, a spokesperson for the German chancellor, said last week that Olaf Scholz had confidence in Christine Lambrecht despite calls for her to go.

