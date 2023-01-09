https://sputniknews.com/20230109/musk-says-twitter-will-add-text-formatting-functions-1106154908.html
US entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk on Monday announced the implementation of text-formatting functions in the social network.
In late October 2022, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk on Monday announced the implementation of text-formatting functions in the social network.
"We will also be adding simple formatting features like bold, underline & font size later this quarter. The goal is to allow people to publish long-form natively on Twitter, rather than forcing them to use another website. Twitter will continue to recommend brevity in tweets," Musk tweeted.
