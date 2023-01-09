https://sputniknews.com/20230109/musk-says-twitter-will-add-text-formatting-functions-1106154908.html

Musk Says Twitter Will Add Text-Formatting Functions

US entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk on Monday announced the implementation of text-formatting functions in the social network.

In late October 2022, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

