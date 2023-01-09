https://sputniknews.com/20230109/china-successfully-carries-out-its-first-space-launch-this-year-1106150761.html

China Successfully Carries Out Its First Space Launch This Year

China has successfully launched the Shijian-23 satellite, completing its first space launch this year, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) informs.

The launch was carried out on Monday using a modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket, at 6:00 a.m. local time (22:00 GMT on Sunday), CASC said. The Shijian-23 scientific research satellite was launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan. It later entered its planned orbit successfully, CASC said.

