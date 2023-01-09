https://sputniknews.com/20230109/blast-off-virgin-orbit-marks-first-ever-space-launch-from-uk-soil-1106181724.html

Blast Off! Virgin Orbit Marks First-Ever Orbital Space Launch From UK Soil

Blast Off! Virgin Orbit Marks First-Ever Orbital Space Launch From UK Soil

2023-01-09

Spaceflight firm Virgin Orbit officially conducted the first-ever space launch from the United Kingdom on Monday, it has been confirmed.The modified Boeing 747 aircraft, nicknamed Cosmic Girl, took off from Spaceport Cornwall in England just after 10 p.m. local time. However, once the airplane reaches an altitude of 35,000 feet, the converted plane will deploy its LauncherOne rocket into space. The rocket will then travel between 310 and 745 miles above Earth's surfaces before releasing its cargo.Officials have explained that the nighttime launch, while disappointing for viewers, was chosen as a result of the orbital requirements for the satellites.Aboard the modified jumbo jet are a total of nine satellites that will be deployed into lower Earth orbit. The satellites, some of which were made in the UK, will be used for a variety of experiments, as well as maritime research, national security matters and climate change observation.The joint mission between Virgin Orbit, the UK Space Agency, UK Royal Air Force and local Cornwall government also marks the first commercial satellite launch from Western Europe, and the first international launch for Virgin Orbit. Dan Hart, the chief executive of Virgin Orbit, noted in a Friday release that the launch itself "represents the opening of a new era in the British space industry and new partnerships across industry, government, and allies."Spaceport Cornwall was one of seven UK locations given funding in 2017 by the UK Space Agency to develop platforms fit for launch small satellites into low Earth orbit. According to Spaceport Cornwall CEO Mellisa Thorpe, the development of the launch site cost a whopping $24 million.

