International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230109/blast-off-virgin-orbit-marks-first-ever-space-launch-from-uk-soil-1106181724.html
Blast Off! Virgin Orbit Marks First-Ever Orbital Space Launch From UK Soil
Blast Off! Virgin Orbit Marks First-Ever Orbital Space Launch From UK Soil
The Virgin Orbit launch was initially scheduled to take place in December 2022; however, officials were forced to postpone the flight after the vessel failed... 09.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-09T22:32+0000
2023-01-09T22:28+0000
science & tech
virgin orbit
richard branson
low earth orbit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095479245_0:286:3133:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe7574818e2e11d0795bfffe1f35bd6.jpg
Spaceflight firm Virgin Orbit officially conducted the first-ever space launch from the United Kingdom on Monday, it has been confirmed.The modified Boeing 747 aircraft, nicknamed Cosmic Girl, took off from Spaceport Cornwall in England just after 10 p.m. local time. However, once the airplane reaches an altitude of 35,000 feet, the converted plane will deploy its LauncherOne rocket into space. The rocket will then travel between 310 and 745 miles above Earth's surfaces before releasing its cargo.Officials have explained that the nighttime launch, while disappointing for viewers, was chosen as a result of the orbital requirements for the satellites.Aboard the modified jumbo jet are a total of nine satellites that will be deployed into lower Earth orbit. The satellites, some of which were made in the UK, will be used for a variety of experiments, as well as maritime research, national security matters and climate change observation.The joint mission between Virgin Orbit, the UK Space Agency, UK Royal Air Force and local Cornwall government also marks the first commercial satellite launch from Western Europe, and the first international launch for Virgin Orbit. Dan Hart, the chief executive of Virgin Orbit, noted in a Friday release that the launch itself "represents the opening of a new era in the British space industry and new partnerships across industry, government, and allies."Spaceport Cornwall was one of seven UK locations given funding in 2017 by the UK Space Agency to develop platforms fit for launch small satellites into low Earth orbit. According to Spaceport Cornwall CEO Mellisa Thorpe, the development of the launch site cost a whopping $24 million.
low earth orbit
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095479245_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4d517c7183e34848514fedebcf3545b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
virgin orbit, richard branson, low earth orbit
virgin orbit, richard branson, low earth orbit

Blast Off! Virgin Orbit Marks First-Ever Orbital Space Launch From UK Soil

22:32 GMT 09.01.2023
© AP Photo / Matt HartmanIn this Jan. 17, 2021, file photo, Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 rocket launch platform takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port, Mojave (MHV) on its second orbital launch demonstration of LauncherOne rocket in the Mojave Desert, north of Los Angeles.
In this Jan. 17, 2021, file photo, Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 rocket launch platform takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port, Mojave (MHV) on its second orbital launch demonstration of LauncherOne rocket in the Mojave Desert, north of Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Hartman
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Virgin Orbit launch was initially scheduled to take place in December 2022; however, officials were forced to postpone the flight after the vessel failed to meet all of its license terms on time.
Spaceflight firm Virgin Orbit officially conducted the first-ever space launch from the United Kingdom on Monday, it has been confirmed.
The modified Boeing 747 aircraft, nicknamed Cosmic Girl, took off from Spaceport Cornwall in England just after 10 p.m. local time. However, once the airplane reaches an altitude of 35,000 feet, the converted plane will deploy its LauncherOne rocket into space. The rocket will then travel between 310 and 745 miles above Earth's surfaces before releasing its cargo.
Officials have explained that the nighttime launch, while disappointing for viewers, was chosen as a result of the orbital requirements for the satellites.
Aboard the modified jumbo jet are a total of nine satellites that will be deployed into lower Earth orbit. The satellites, some of which were made in the UK, will be used for a variety of experiments, as well as maritime research, national security matters and climate change observation.
The joint mission between Virgin Orbit, the UK Space Agency, UK Royal Air Force and local Cornwall government also marks the first commercial satellite launch from Western Europe, and the first international launch for Virgin Orbit.
Dan Hart, the chief executive of Virgin Orbit, noted in a Friday release that the launch itself "represents the opening of a new era in the British space industry and new partnerships across industry, government, and allies."
Spaceport Cornwall was one of seven UK locations given funding in 2017 by the UK Space Agency to develop platforms fit for launch small satellites into low Earth orbit. According to Spaceport Cornwall CEO Mellisa Thorpe, the development of the launch site cost a whopping $24 million.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала