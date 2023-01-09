https://sputniknews.com/20230109/biden-in-mexico-for-north-american-summit-talk-will-focus-on-immigration-and-drug-trafficking-1106147961.html

Biden in Mexico for North American Summit, Talk Will Focus on Immigration and Drug Trafficking

Biden in Mexico for North American Summit, Talk Will Focus on Immigration and Drug Trafficking

The summit, which is being referred to as the "three amigos" summit, started off with a politically charged bang when Biden made his first trip to the... 09.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-09T04:01+0000

2023-01-09T04:01+0000

2023-01-09T04:01+0000

mexico city

americas

mexico

andres manuel lopez obrador

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090843999_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3bb23b28ebec2cf1a3162daf92d438.jpg

US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will gather in Mexico City this week to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) for their first summit since late 2021. It also marks the first time a US leader has visited Mexico in nearly a decade. The "three amigos" will have to discuss more than immigration, though, as an array of other difficult issues will also be on the table, including the heavy flow of fentanyl across the US border which killed more than 100,000 people in 2021 alone. Climate change, drug trafficking, and immigration issues will "dominate" the North American Leader's Summit, said John Kirby, the White House National Security Council spokesman. He added in Friday's press briefing that "economic security, prosperity, democratic stability, and of course, migration management" depends on strong relationships with Canada and Mexico."A meeting like this is so that we keep moving forward on economic integration," AMLO said this week.However, the US and Mexico remain in a tight energy dispute as the two struggle for control of the market. Both the US and Canada believe AMLO's actions have breached a trade deal made by the three countries. Their dispute with Mexico on energy will likely overshadow any discussion of jobs. Just before the visit, Biden announced a major policy change for the US-Mexico border to address dissatisfaction from both Democrats and Republicans regarding his border policy. With permission from Mexico, the US will begin to admit up to 30,000 migrants a month from Nicaragua, Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela under a humanitarian parole program, while those outside of the program will subject to expulsion. From the viewpoint of activists Biden's policy change is seen as a rebuff of his campaign promise to protect asylum seekers, but may cool the Republican backlash he has been faced with for months.

mexico city

americas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

mexico city, mexico, andres manuel lopez obrador