International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230109/almost-million-chickens-to-be-culled-in-japan-in-single-day---agriculture-ministry-1106150939.html
Almost Million Chickens to Be Culled in Japan in Single Day - Agriculture Ministry
Almost Million Chickens to Be Culled in Japan in Single Day - Agriculture Ministry
Around 930,000 chickens will be culled on Monday in the Japanese prefecture of Ibaraki due to the outbreak of bird flu, the Agriculture Ministry said.
2023-01-09T06:16+0000
2023-01-09T06:16+0000
world
japan
avian influenza
chicken
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096967681_0:138:3072:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_bb3395d0307413b473c17db34aba5c37.jpg
Authorities have recently found a great number of dead chickens in the prefecture. The further genetic analysis has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza. It has become the 56th case in the country since fall. In 2022, 9.98 million were culled, which is a new high for Japan, the local media reported, citing the Agriculture Ministry. The previous record was set in 2020, with 9.87 birds being culled in that year.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096967681_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c72d92546cbcd26f5942c6a964dd9be8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan culling chickens, japan, avian flu, avian influenza
japan culling chickens, japan, avian flu, avian influenza

Almost Million Chickens to Be Culled in Japan in Single Day - Agriculture Ministry

06:16 GMT 09.01.2023
CC0 / / Chicken
Chicken - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Around 930,000 chickens will be culled on Monday in the Japanese prefecture of Ibaraki due to the outbreak of bird flu, the Agriculture Ministry said.
Authorities have recently found a great number of dead chickens in the prefecture. The further genetic analysis has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza. It has become the 56th case in the country since fall.
In 2022, 9.98 million were culled, which is a new high for Japan, the local media reported, citing the Agriculture Ministry. The previous record was set in 2020, with 9.87 birds being culled in that year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала