25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine's SBU Prepares Provocation in Kharkiv Region to Discredit Russian Army - Moscow
Ukraine's SBU Prepares Provocation in Kharkiv Region to Discredit Russian Army - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prepared a provocation using the bodies of civilians who died in the Kharkiv region in order to... 08.01.2023, Sputnik International
Ukraine's SBU Prepares Provocation in Kharkiv Region to Discredit Russian Army - Moscow

20:51 GMT 08.01.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny BiyatovRussian soldier
Russian soldier - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
