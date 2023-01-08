International
Over Dozen People Die in Road Accident in Southeastern China
Over Dozen People Die in Road Accident in Southeastern China
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than a dozen people were killed and over 20 were injured in a road accident in the province of Jiangxi in southeastern China
Over Dozen People Die in Road Accident in Southeastern China

03:32 GMT 08.01.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than a dozen people were killed and over 20 were injured in a road accident in the province of Jiangxi in southeastern China, a state-run local broadcaster reported, citing authorities.
The accident occurred on Sunday in Nanchang County around 1 a.m. local time on Sunday (5 p.m. Saturday GMT).
At least 17 people died and another 22 were injured, the report said. The broadcaster also stated that an investigation into the accident is underway.
After the crash, Nanchang County police issued an advisory, warning drivers that the area was experiencing "foggy weather."
"Please pay attention to fog lights... slow down, drive carefully, keep a safe distance from the car in front, avoid pedestrians, do not change lanes and overtake," the statement warned.
China Central Television said on Sunday that the cause of the accident, which happened just before 1:00 a.m. local time (17:00 GMT on Saturday) was under thorough investigation.

Heavy fog was reported in Nanchang County around the time of the accident.
