https://sputniknews.com/20230108/over-dozen-people-die-in-road-accident-in-southeastern-china---reports-1106120251.html
Over Dozen People Die in Road Accident in Southeastern China
Over Dozen People Die in Road Accident in Southeastern China
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than a dozen people were killed and over 20 were injured in a road accident in the province of Jiangxi in southeastern China, a... 08.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-08T03:32+0000
2023-01-08T03:32+0000
2023-01-08T04:05+0000
world
china
jiangxi
car crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103330/17/1033301769_0:44:1024:620_1920x0_80_0_0_e5d0914d87428ae138f7712005770bd8.jpg
The accident occurred on Sunday in Nanchang County around 1 a.m. local time on Sunday (5 p.m. Saturday GMT).At least 17 people died and another 22 were injured, the report said. The broadcaster also stated that an investigation into the accident is underway.After the crash, Nanchang County police issued an advisory, warning drivers that the area was experiencing "foggy weather." "Please pay attention to fog lights... slow down, drive carefully, keep a safe distance from the car in front, avoid pedestrians, do not change lanes and overtake," the statement warned.China Central Television said on Sunday that the cause of the accident, which happened just before 1:00 a.m. local time (17:00 GMT on Saturday) was under thorough investigation.Heavy fog was reported in Nanchang County around the time of the accident.
china
jiangxi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103330/17/1033301769_73:0:973:675_1920x0_80_0_0_ad7ba218522f708d1460ce963a35fbeb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, jiangxi, car crash
china, jiangxi, car crash
Over Dozen People Die in Road Accident in Southeastern China
03:32 GMT 08.01.2023 (Updated: 04:05 GMT 08.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than a dozen people were killed and over 20 were injured in a road accident in the province of Jiangxi in southeastern China, a state-run local broadcaster reported, citing authorities.
The accident occurred on Sunday in Nanchang County around 1 a.m. local time on Sunday (5 p.m. Saturday GMT).
At least 17 people died and another 22 were injured, the report said. The broadcaster also stated that an investigation into the accident is underway.
After the crash, Nanchang County police issued an advisory, warning drivers that the area was experiencing "foggy weather."
"Please pay attention to fog lights... slow down, drive carefully, keep a safe distance from the car in front, avoid pedestrians, do not change lanes and overtake," the statement warned.
China Central Television said on Sunday that the cause of the accident, which happened just before 1:00 a.m. local time (17:00 GMT on Saturday) was under thorough investigation.
Heavy fog was reported in Nanchang County around the time of the accident.