Over 60 Flights Canceled After Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Japan Following Bomb Scare

The plane was heading from Narita International Airport near Tokyo to Fukuoka, located on Japan’s Kyushu Island, when it made an emergency landing on Saturday morning. Nippon TV reported that 63 flights were canceled at Chubu Centrair International Airport, while another four aircraft were forced to change their destination. There were a total of 136 passengers and six crew members on board the Jetstar aircraft. The NHK broadcasted reported on Saturday, citing police, that a total of five people were injured during the evacuation process. Police have inspected the aircraft, particularly the cargo hold, but did not find any explosives. Because of the emergency landing, the runway at Chubu Centrair International Airport was closed for 4.5 hours, NHK said.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - More than 60 flights were canceled at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture after a Jetstar flight made an emergency landing there over a bomb threat, Japanese media report.
The plane was heading from Narita International Airport near Tokyo to Fukuoka, located on Japan’s Kyushu Island, when it made an emergency landing on Saturday morning.
Nippon TV reported that 63 flights were canceled at Chubu Centrair International Airport, while another four aircraft were forced to change their destination.
There were a total of 136 passengers and six crew members on board the Jetstar aircraft. The NHK broadcasted reported on Saturday, citing police, that a total of five people were injured during the evacuation process.
Police have inspected the aircraft, particularly the cargo hold, but did not find any explosives. Because of the emergency landing, the runway at Chubu Centrair International Airport was closed for 4.5 hours, NHK said.