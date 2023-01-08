https://sputniknews.com/20230108/james-webb-telescope-exposes-dawn-of-universe-galactic-features-1106141388.html

James Webb Telescope Exposes Dawn of Universe Galactic Features

James Webb Telescope Exposes Dawn of Universe Galactic Features

The images supplied by the telescope may lead to changes in the existing theoretical models of galactic evolution. 08.01.2023

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has procured yet another set of spectacular images from outer space, capturing sights from several billion years ago.The new images depict two galaxies, EGS-23205 and EGS-24268, featuring the so-called stellar bars which are “elongated features of stars stretching from the centers of galaxies into their outer disks,” according to a press release by the University of Texas at Austin.The images show the galaxies in question as they were about 11 billion years ago, during the time when the universe was about a quarter of its present age.According to UT Austin astronomy professor Shardha Jogee, stellar bars “solve the supply chain problem in galaxies,” transporting gas “into the central region where the gas is rapidly converted into new stars at a rate typically 10 to 100 times faster than in the rest of the galaxy.”The discovery of the stellar bars’ existence “challenges theoretical models as they need to get the galaxy physics right in order to predict the correct abundance of bars,” the press release noted.The press release also pointed out that an image of EGS-23205 taken previously by the Hubble Space Telescope did not indicate the presence of stellar bars in the galaxy, thus suggesting that James Webb Space Telescope may help find other structures in remote galaxies that previously evaded detection.

