Zelensky Rejects Christmas Ceasefire; McCarthy Loses Speaker Bid for 11th Time

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including Ukraine’s... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International

Zelensky rejects Christmas ceasefire; McCarthy loses Speaker bid for 11th time On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including Ukraine’s Zelensky's rejection of a Christmas ceasefire proposed by Russian President Putin.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystlystShane Harris - People's Association of Justice Advocates in Washington, DCEd Martin - President of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and LawyerIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Mark Sleboda about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejecting Russia’s offer for a ceasefire on Orthodox Christmas and calling it a "cover-up" to strengthen the frontline positions of Russia's armed forces.In the second hour, Shane Harris joined the team to explain the process of electing the Speaker of the House and how Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure the post.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin to discuss the 2nd anniversary of the January 6th US Capitol protest.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

