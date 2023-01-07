https://sputniknews.com/20230107/wolf-moon-lights-up-skies-over-tehran-1106099086.html

'Wolf Moon' Lights Up Skies Over Tehran

The first full moon of the year is also known as the 'Micromoon' because at this time of the year it is at its furthest point from Earth.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Iran's capital Tehran where the first full moon of the year is expected to light up the sky over the city on Saturday, 7 January. The 'Wolf Moon' is believed to have got its name from Native Americans who noticed that it coincided with wolves howling. Other names for January's full moon are: 'Frost Moon', 'Severe Moon' or 'Stay Home Moon'.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

