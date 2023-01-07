https://sputniknews.com/20230107/wolf-moon-lights-up-skies-over-tehran-1106099086.html
'Wolf Moon' Lights Up Skies Over Tehran
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Iran's capital Tehran where the first full moon of the year is expected to light up the sky over the city on Saturday, 7 January. The 'Wolf Moon' is believed to have got its name from Native Americans who noticed that it coincided with wolves howling. Other names for January's full moon are: 'Frost Moon', 'Severe Moon' or 'Stay Home Moon'.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
'Wolf Moon' Lights Up Skies Over Tehran
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Iran's capital Tehran where the first full moon of the year is expected to light up the sky over the city on Saturday, 7 January.
The 'Wolf Moon' is believed to have got its name from Native Americans who noticed that it coincided with wolves howling.
Other names for January's full moon are: 'Frost Moon', 'Severe Moon' or 'Stay Home Moon'.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.