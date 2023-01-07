https://sputniknews.com/20230107/video-jetstar-flight-makes-emergency-landing-in-japans-aichi-prefecture-over-bomb-threat--1106095358.html

Video: Jetstar Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture Over Bomb Threat

TOKYO (Sputnik) - A Jetstar flight made an emergency landing at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture on Saturday morning, the NHK... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International

The plane was heading from Narita International Airport near Tokyo to Fukuoka, located on Japan’s Kyushu Island. Police said the Jetstar flight made an emergency landing because of a bomb threat. Video of travelers evacuating the plane have surfaced online.There were a total of 136 passengers and six crew members on board the aircraft. One of the passengers sustained light injuries while getting evacuated from the plane, NHK said. Police are inspecting the aircraft and are investigating the cause of the incident.

