https://sputniknews.com/20230107/top-eu-diplomat-vows-more-support-for-ukraine-in-2023-1106103906.html
Top EU Diplomat Vows More Support for Ukraine in 2023
Top EU Diplomat Vows More Support for Ukraine in 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday he had spoken to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reassure him of continued... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-07T09:27+0000
2023-01-07T09:27+0000
2023-01-07T09:27+0000
world
european union (eu)
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106103757_0:0:3122:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_15701d1ca0e6fb9cc953dbf147f8f6e3.jpg
"Spoke to Dmytro Kuleba by phone and informed him of the EU's resolve to continue supporting Ukraine in 2023. Condemned repeated, barbaric attacks by Russia," Borrell wrote on social media. Borrell rejected the Russian offer of unilateral truce for the Orthodox Christmas as "cynical" and "neither serious nor honest." Russia said it would halt fighting for 36 hours from Friday noon (9:00 GMT) to mark the holy day.
https://sputniknews.com/20221223/eus-23-billion-for-hungary-held-back-after-brussels-nods-18-billion-ukraine-package--1105732413.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106103757_391:0:3122:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88c75212f2984e8394fc89aa7c96d2fd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
eu supports ukraine, josep borrell, dmytro kuleba, russian sepcial opearion in ukraine, russian military operation in ukraine
eu supports ukraine, josep borrell, dmytro kuleba, russian sepcial opearion in ukraine, russian military operation in ukraine
Top EU Diplomat Vows More Support for Ukraine in 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday he had spoken to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reassure him of continued support for his country in 2023.
"Spoke to Dmytro Kuleba by phone and informed him of the EU's resolve to continue supporting Ukraine in 2023. Condemned repeated, barbaric attacks by Russia," Borrell wrote on social media.
23 December 2022, 14:53 GMT
Borrell rejected the Russian offer of unilateral truce
for the Orthodox Christmas as "cynical" and "neither serious nor honest." Russia said it would halt fighting for 36 hours from Friday noon (9:00 GMT) to mark the holy day.