https://sputniknews.com/20230107/signs-of-possible-deal-emerge-in-house-speaker-fight-us-led-unipolar-order-increasingly-unstable-1106094495.html

Signs of Possible Deal Emerge in House Speaker Fight; US-led Unipolar Order Increasingly Unstable

Signs of Possible Deal Emerge in House Speaker Fight; US-led Unipolar Order Increasingly Unstable

Weekly News Wrap-up: There is renewed optimism for Kevin McCarthy within his party, and the US-led unipolar order has experienced several challenges to its... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-07T04:22+0000

2023-01-07T04:22+0000

2023-01-07T10:43+0000

the critical hour

house speaker

economics

russiagate

cuba

economic war

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106094349_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_22ee617069d4b3b871f84bc910192115.png

Signs of possible deal emerge in House speaker fight; US-led unipolar order increasingly unstable. Weekly News Wrap-up: There is renewed optimism for Kevin McCarthy within his party, and the US-led unipolar order has experienced several challenges to its stability throughout 2022 that show no sign of letting up in the new year.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's news round-up. Caleb talks about the current battle for the House Speaker fight, how not asking who is responsible is akin to not investigating who was behind 911, and how the US and allied news media knowingly deceive the public.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Dr. Rasmus gives economic predictions for the upcoming year.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss this week's news wrap-up. Dr. Flowers talks about signs of a possible deal emerging in the House speaker fight; how the House hard-liners blocking McCarthy aren't listening to Trump; and the inglorious end of Juan Guaido.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Discussion items include the House speaker fight, documents revealing how "Russia Gate" was used for Twitter censorship, how Washington is profiteering from the "economic war" against Moscow, and a reflection of Cuba: 64 years of Revolution.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," join us to go over the week's news stories. They discuss how the US and allied "news" media knowingly deceive their public, CNN recruiting Washington's "worst warmonger" the moment he leaves Congress, and how Washington is profiteering from the "economic war" against Moscow.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

house speaker, economics, russiagate, cuba, economic war, аудио