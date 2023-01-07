https://sputniknews.com/20230107/members-of-kurdish-community-stage-protest-in-paris-1106103532.html

Members of Kurdish Community Stage Protest in Paris

Last month, dozens of Kurdish activists clashed with police in Paris as they protested the killing of three Kurds in a shooting incident.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Paris, France, where pro-Kurdish protesters have gathered to march through downtown Paris on Saturday, January 7, in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the killing of three Kurdish women.In January 2013, Sakine Cansiz, 54-year-old co-founder of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is outlawed in Turkey, as well as Fidan Dogan, 28, and 24-year-old Leyla Soylemez, were found shot dead in Paris. Nobody has been convicted of the women's murder since then.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

