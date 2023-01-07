International
Kev’s Paradox
Kev’s Paradox
After a record 12 votes, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had yet to secure his bid for House speaker thanks to a group of roughly 20 hardline...
Kev’s Paradox

01:53 GMT 07.01.2023
© Sputnik / Ted RallMcCarthy's Great Compromise
McCarthy's Great Compromise - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2023
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
