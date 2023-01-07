https://sputniknews.com/20230107/kevs-paradox-1106094956.html

Kev's Paradox

Kev’s Paradox

After a record 12 votes, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had yet to secure his bid for House speaker thanks to a group of roughly 20 hardline... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International

Moments before the House of Representatives adjourned until 10 p.m. EST Friday, McCarthy made significant concessions to lawmakers opposing him, including proposed rules related to the debt ceiling and how much power the California Republican will have as speaker.Despite those and other concessions, McCarthy has yet to be named speaker at press time, but he did begin to slowly chip away at his opposition, gaining one more vote before Congress adjourned. In total, McCarthy has clinched 14 votes, just a few ballots shy of crossing the line.

