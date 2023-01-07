International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Drone Shot Down Over Russia’s Sevastopol - Governor
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been shot down by air defense systems over the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.
"Air defense… shot down a UAV over the Northern Pier," Razvozhayev said on Telegram in the early hours of Saturday. On Wednesday, Razvozhayev said that two drones had been shot down over the Black Sea near the Belbek airfield, located next to Sevastopol. In October, Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.
04:48 GMT 07.01.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been shot down by air defense systems over the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.
"Air defense… shot down a UAV over the Northern Pier," Razvozhayev said on Telegram in the early hours of Saturday.
On Wednesday, Razvozhayev said that two drones had been shot down over the Black Sea near the Belbek airfield, located next to Sevastopol.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
UAV Attacks Russia's Black Sea Fleet Headquarters in Sevastopol, Governor Says
20 August 2022, 05:51 GMT
In October, Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.
