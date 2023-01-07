International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Tel Aviv, Israel, where people are gathering for an anti-government protest on Saturday, January 7.According to the organizers of the protest, "Israel is undergoing a regime change that includes the abolishment of the fundamentals of a liberal democracy."Earlier this week, Israel's new Justice Minister Yariv Levin unveiled a package of reforms which, among other things, includes permission for parliament to override the Supreme Court's decisions.Late last year, Netanyahu was elected as the country's prime minister for third time after his right-wing bloc secured 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament, Knesset.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Anti-Government Protest Takes Place in Tel Aviv

17:23 GMT 07.01.2023 (Updated: 17:24 GMT 07.01.2023)
The protest comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month managed to form what some have described as "the most right-wing coalition government in Israel's history."
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Tel Aviv, Israel, where people are gathering for an anti-government protest on Saturday, January 7.
According to the organizers of the protest, "Israel is undergoing a regime change that includes the abolishment of the fundamentals of a liberal democracy."
Earlier this week, Israel's new Justice Minister Yariv Levin unveiled a package of reforms which, among other things, includes permission for parliament to override the Supreme Court's decisions.
Late last year, Netanyahu was elected as the country's prime minister for third time after his right-wing bloc secured 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament, Knesset.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
