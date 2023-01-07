https://sputniknews.com/20230107/anti-government-protest-takes-place-in-tel-aviv-1106112327.html

Anti-Government Protest Takes Place in Tel Aviv

Anti-Government Protest Takes Place in Tel Aviv

The protest comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month managed to form what some have described as "the most right-wing coalition government in... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-07T17:23+0000

2023-01-07T17:23+0000

2023-01-07T17:24+0000

world

israel

tel aviv

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105599/70/1055997085_0:12:5184:2928_1920x0_80_0_0_66163d293d7f9dc9e0d0964036b19f79.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Tel Aviv, Israel, where people are gathering for an anti-government protest on Saturday, January 7.According to the organizers of the protest, "Israel is undergoing a regime change that includes the abolishment of the fundamentals of a liberal democracy."Earlier this week, Israel's new Justice Minister Yariv Levin unveiled a package of reforms which, among other things, includes permission for parliament to override the Supreme Court's decisions.Late last year, Netanyahu was elected as the country's prime minister for third time after his right-wing bloc secured 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament, Knesset.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

tel aviv

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Anti-Government Protest Takes Place in Tel Aviv Anti-Government Protest Takes Place in Tel Aviv 2023-01-07T17:23+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, tel aviv, protests, видео