https://sputniknews.com/20230106/turkmenistan-supplies-over-350bln-cubic-meters-of-gas-to-china-since-2009-1106088961.html

Turkmenistan Supplies Over 350Bln Cubic Meters of Gas to China Since 2009

Turkmenistan Supplies Over 350Bln Cubic Meters of Gas to China Since 2009

ASHGABAT (Sputnik) - Turkmenistan has delivered over 350 billion cubic meters of gas to China via the Turkmenistan–China gas pipeline since its launch in 2009... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-06T17:12+0000

2023-01-06T17:12+0000

2023-01-06T17:12+0000

economy

china

turkmenistan

gas supplies

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106088812_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_c2395b47fe5e0f6b4cd72029c179f3af.jpg

Berdimuhamedow is paying a state visit to China from January 5-6 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The president also said that the successful realization of the Turkmenistan–China gas pipeline project "lays the foundations for the future architecture of the international energy partnership." The Turkmen leader added that the energy project had a positive impact on the "entire situation in Asia" and "provided additional stability" to the system of political and economic ties on the continent. Turkmenistan is one of the world's top four countries in terms of natural gas reserves, along with Russia, Iran, and Qatar.

china

turkmenistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, turkmenistan, gas supplies