The Establishment is Without a Speaker of the House

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy losing ten rounds of votes in a row for House... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International

The Establishment is Without a Speaker of the House On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy losing ten rounds of votes in a row for House speaker, and President Putin announcing a ceasefire for Christmas.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Democracy is Messy, Football is Dangerous, and The Reason Tucker Carlson is a Good CommentatorAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | The Battle for the Heart of the Republican Party, Green Cards for the Elderly, Biden Has Made the Border Crisis Worse, and Republican Plans for Fixing the Immigration SystemIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about people with diverse intellectual backgrounds, the Dead Kennedys, and present-day liberals have become anti-free speech. Ted commented on the current situation in the US Congress and democracy is supposed to have a debate. Ted discussed the problem with Democrats and why the Democrats have turned against Freedom of speech.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about President Biden telling migrants not to come to the Southern border, the 118th Congress, and Kevin McCarthy's plan for the border. Andrew talked about immigration and how the topic of immigration became a third rail for Democrats. Andrew spoke about the tech sector in Mexico and how migrants should apply for asylum in Mexico, before applying for asylum in America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

