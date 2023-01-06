https://sputniknews.com/20230106/taiwan-seeking-to-create-satellite-constellation-similar-to-elon-musks-starlink-report-1106081584.html

Taiwan Seeking to Create Satellite Constellation Similar to Elon Musk’s Starlink: Report

Taiwan Seeking to Create Satellite Constellation Similar to Elon Musk’s Starlink: Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Taiwan is looking for investors to create its own satellite communications provider, inspired by the work of Elon Musk’s Starlink in... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-06T11:14+0000

2023-01-06T11:14+0000

2023-01-06T11:14+0000

science & tech

taiwan

satellite

starlink

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092900688_15:0:1172:651_1920x0_80_0_0_53c31d764fc7bd0c6301e5d66d020a6a.jpg

According to the report, Taipei is currently in talks with a few domestic and international investors to raise funds for the project, with Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) eyeing to use its existing satellite division for the project. Audrey Tang, the digital minister of Taiwan, said the project was inspired by Starlink. The minister added that it would take several years to bring the project to life. SpaceX seeks to operate a network of 29,988 non-geostationary orbit satellites for its Starlink constellation, which provides internet to areas with little to no access. Starlink currently has some 3,500 satellites active in low-Earth orbit. Starlink has been playing a key role in helping Ukraine's military to operate and communicate on the battlefield, however, in September, SpaceX sent a letter to the US Defense Department requesting funding for the Starlink systems in Ukraine, claiming it could no longer pay for the service out of pocket. Musk later withdrew the request.

https://sputniknews.com/20221018/pentagon-confirms-considering-paying-for-starlink-services-in-ukraine---spokesperson-1101989484.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

starlink in ukraine, starlink system, taiwan satellites, taiwan-china relations, tensions over taiwan