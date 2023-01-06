https://sputniknews.com/20230106/pentagon-us-exploring-variety-of-locations-for-training-ukrainian-forces-on-patriot-system-1106071814.html

Pentagon: US Exploring Variety of Locations for Training Ukrainian Forces on Patriot System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is still working out the details of the Patriot missile systems training for Ukrainian military personnel and... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International

“The details on the training of the Patriot missile systems are still being worked out in coordination with our Ukrainian partners,” Ryder said on Thursday.Ryder added that the United States continues to have discussions on the delivery of any additional Patriot systems to Ukraine. Earlier reports indicated that the Defense Department was considering the possibility of training Ukrainian forces at military bases within the US, a notable development as the majority of training to date has taken place in European countries.In December, the Biden administration announced a new $1.85 billion security package for Ukraine that includes one Patriot air defense system. A senior US defense official said the training of Ukrainian troops on how to operate Patriot air defense systems is going to take several months while it usually takes up to a year in normal conditions.Talk of additional Patriot deployments for Ukraine have more recently stirred after the Biden administration confirmed it would be announcing a new batch of Ukraine military aid. It is expected that Bradley vehicles will be included in this latest installment.

