New Leaks Reveal Twitter's Role in Promoting Russiagate
New Leaks Reveal Twitter's Role in Promoting Russiagate
04:18 GMT 06.01.2023 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 06.01.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the new Twitter revelations on Russiagate and how the social media giant promoted the lie.
Danny Shaw - International Affairs Analyst and Professor of Latin American Studies at City University of NY
Mark Frost - Economist and Professor
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado and Chairman of StopJoe.com
Sabrina Salvati - Activist, Leftist, and Podcaster
In the first hour, the hosts spoke with Danny Shaw about Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s actions to reduce gang violence and crime in his country and how some are amazed while others are criticizing Bukele’s administration.
In the second hour, Mark Frost joined the team to talk about the 2023 economic outlook for the U.S. economy and its impact on the global stage.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Harvey to discuss the House adjourning without a Speaker after Republican congressman Kevin McCarthy failed to win the bid after the second day of voting.
Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by Sabrina Salvati to discuss the latest Twitter Files and how they revealed the social media giant’s role in silencing opponents of the Democratic Party and promoting the Russiagate hoax.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.