Kiev Continuing Shelling of Donbass While Russian Troops Observe Christmas Ceasefire: Russian MoD
11:21 GMT 06.01.2023 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 06.01.2023)
The Russian military began observance of a 36 hour ceasefire regime in Ukraine at 12:00 noon on Friday, in accordance with a presidential decree. President Vladimir Putin ordered the ceasefire on Thursday after an appeal by Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church calling on "all parties in the internecine conflict" to lay down their arms.
Ukrainian forces have continued their shelling attacks on civilian settlements and the positions of Russian forces in the Donbass, notwithstanding the Russian side's adherence to the Orthodox Christmas ceasefire, the Russian Defense Ministry indicated on Friday.
The military also indicated that in the 24 hours prior to the ceasefire, Russian forces hit Ukrainian troops, tanks, armored personnel carriers, American-made artillery, trucks, and an S-300 radar in missile and air strikes, shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft and intercepted Ukrainian drones and HIMARS rockets in fighting across the front.
Earlier in the day, the Donetsk People's Republic's mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues documenting shelling attacks said that Donetsk had been shelled with 155mm NATO-caliber shells three times on Friday in two hours after the unilateral Russian ceasefire stepped into force.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected
the Christmas truce proposed by Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, accusing Moscow of seeking to use the truce as a "cover" to try to halt the Ukrainian military's advance and gain a "respite" to later continue fighting "with renewed vigor."
The Zelensky government's patrons in Washington also dismissed the ceasefire idea, with President Joe Biden accusing Vladimir Putin of "trying to find some oxygen" and claiming that Russia had "bomb[ed] hospitals and nurseries and churches" on Catholic Christmas on December 25 and the New Year's holiday. Biden did not elaborate on these serious allegations.