https://sputniknews.com/20230106/how-british-collector-stepped-in-to-help-struggling-russian-art-museum-in-spain-1106080643.html

How British Collector Stepped in to Help Struggling Russian Art Museum in Spain

How British Collector Stepped in to Help Struggling Russian Art Museum in Spain

A British collector has saved a struggling Russian Art Museum in Malaga, Spain, from closure.

2023-01-06T13:59+0000

2023-01-06T13:59+0000

2023-01-06T13:59+0000

world

russia

art

malaga

spain

museum

cancel culture

ukraine crisis

saint petersburg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105358/22/1053582226_0:77:1200:752_1920x0_80_0_0_c6131f55e9916641aa15a60df1a8616a.jpg

A devoted British art collector has lend a helping hand to a Russian art museum in Spain that found itself in jeopardy.Jenny Green, who started accumulating Russian art about 20 years ago, offered to exhibit her own private collection of 76 works publicly for the first time to help keep afloat the Museo Ruso, in Malaga's Tabacaler (former tobacco factory) building.'Window Onto Cultural Soul of Russia'Museo Ruso, established in 2015, was in effect conceived as a Spanish offshoot of the State Russian Museum in St Petersburg. As such, its permanent and temporary exhibitions have relied on the St Petersburg museum's collection, serving as a "reference point for Russian culture in West Europe." However, once Russia's special military operation in Ukraine started, the branch of the Russian museum found itself facing a difficult challenge. The museum in Malaga had four exhibitions up and running when Russia found itself slapped with western sanctions. Works on display as part of War and Peace in Russian Art, the Russian Vanguards, Mayakovsky, Artist and Poet and Dostoevsky exhibits were returned to Russia in early May. The fact is, the initial agreement with the State Russian Museum was due to be renewed on April 17, 2022, but as this did not take place because of the conflagration, ensuing restrictions, and incidents of "cancel culture" targeting Russia. Accordingly, the carefully wrapped works of art loaned by St.Petersburg went back home.This left the museum with a conundrum: how to fill up the empty halls. This is where Jenny Green stepped in, offering to loan her own collection to the Museo Ruso. Works by renowned Russian artists like Venetsianov, Ivanov, Aivazovsky, Repin, Serov, Bakst, Benois, Kandinsky, Serebriakova, Larionov, Goncharova, Chelischev and Essaian, dating from 1876 to 1980, were to go on display for five months, until June 2023.José María Luna, the museum’s director, insisted that their commitment to bring Russian art to Malaga remained unchanged.

https://sputniknews.com/20221228/almost-half-of-russians-say-culture-war-afoot-against-their-country-poll-1105854360.html

russia

malaga

spain

saint petersburg

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

british collector, help to struggling russian art museum, jenny green, museo ruso, spain, offered to exhibit her own private collection,