https://sputniknews.com/20230106/brazil-rejoins-community-of-latin-american-caribbean-states-1106076002.html

Brazil Rejoins Community of Latin American, Caribbean States

Brazil Rejoins Community of Latin American, Caribbean States

The Brazilian government has announced the country's decision to rejoin the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) after a three-year break, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

2023-01-06T06:40+0000

2023-01-06T06:40+0000

2023-01-06T06:40+0000

americas

brazil

celac

community of latin american and caribbean states (celac)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106075855_0:0:3231:1818_1920x0_80_0_0_bad65390d106a7d9fa1bf7b5ee0d9d6c.jpg

In January 2020, Brazil suspended its participation in the regional bloc, citing "no results in the defense of democracy in any field." "Brazil announced today to the member countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (#CELAC) its decision to rejoin, fully and immediately, all political and technical entities of the mechanism," the foreign ministry tweeted. The ministry also said that new Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would attend the 7th CELAC Summit in Buenos Aires on January 24 at the invitation of his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Angel Fernandez. It added that Brazil's decision to rejoin the CELAC was "an essential step" in restoring the country's diplomatic heritage and in "repositioning Brazil" in the international stage. CELAC was launched in December 2011 and is made up of 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Argentine currently holds CELAC's temporary presidency.

americas

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brazil rejoins celac, what is celac, community of latin american and carribean states