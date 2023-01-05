https://sputniknews.com/20230105/rosatom-proposed-floating-npp-project-suits-indonesia-ambassador-says-1106049588.html
The floating nuclear power plant (NPP) project, proposed by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, is suitable for Indonesia, since the technology is reliable, Indonesian Ambassador to Moscow Jose Antonio Morato Tavares told Sputnik.
In October 2022, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyova said Russia was ready to build a nuclear power plant in the future capital of Indonesia, Nusantara. She said Russia also has the technology of floating NPPs that attach to large ships and can be placed anywhere, making them indispensable in the event of natural disasters.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The floating nuclear power plant (NPP) project, proposed by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, is suitable for Indonesia, since the technology is reliable, Indonesian Ambassador to Moscow Jose Antonio Morato Tavares told Sputnik.
In October 2022, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyova said Russia was ready to build a nuclear power plant in the future capital of Indonesia, Nusantara. She said Russia also has the technology of floating NPPs that attach to large ships and can be placed anywhere, making them indispensable in the event of natural disasters.
"It is very good for our country because it is [on] islands... and a floating power plant can move from one island to another. It is very crucial, very important," the Indonesian ambassador said, adding that the technology is "very reliable" in terms of seismic stability.
In the summer of 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo cooperation in work on a nuclear project in Indonesia. Putin said Rosatom has sufficient experience, competence and technological reliability for that.
Indonesia is located in the most seismically active zone of the planet and is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire. Every year, seismologists register 6,000-7,000 earthquakes with a magnitude above 4.0 there.