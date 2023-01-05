https://sputniknews.com/20230105/ancient-fashion-cavemen-were-already-hunting-bears-for-pelts-320000-years-ago-study-says-1106064558.html

Ancient Fashion: Cavemen Were Already Hunting Bears for Pelts 320,000 Years Ago, Study Says

In a new paper based on prehistoric finds from the region, authors suggest that our ancestors were able to skin cave bears back in the day of Lower Paleolithic.

2023-01-05T14:30+0000

2023-01-05T14:30+0000

2023-01-05T14:30+0000

A team of scholars led by archaeozoologist Ivo Verheijen of the University of Tübingen in Germany has analyzed a cave bear's metatarsal and phalanx toe, suggesting that ancient people made simple clothing from bear skins as early as 320,000 years ago.Scientists examined cut marks on the metatarsal and phalangeal bones of cave bears found at two German sites in Schöningen, and believed to be about 320,000 years old.Modern data shows that a bear must have been skinned within one hour, or a day at most, after its death. Therefore, scientists believe that ancient people could not have taken the animal's pelt after a natural death.Moreover, already existing data from other cuts found on other remains support the skinning hypothesis.It is possible that bear skins allowed ancient people to better cope with harsh climatic conditions, because they could be used to make simple clothing or to arrange a sleeping place. Finally, the researchers also noted that tools suitable for processing pelts were found at the Schöningen sites, and that tanning agents were also available. However, the latter does not mean that people knew how to use them more than 300,000 years ago.

