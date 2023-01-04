https://sputniknews.com/20230104/wall-street-in-anemic-open-to-2023-amid-recession-warning-pending-us-jobs-report-1106022522.html

Wall Street in Anemic Open to 2023 Amid Recession Warning, Pending US Jobs Report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which serves as Wall Street’s broadest equities indicator with stocks of 30 large US corporations, closed down 11 points, or 0.03%, at 33,136. The Dow finished 2022 down 9%. The S&P 500 Index, which represents the top 500 US stocks, finished up 15 points, or 0.4%, at 3,824. It finished 2022 down 19%. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which comprises marquee names in technology such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, settled down 80 points, or 0.8%, at 10,387. The Nasdaq ended 2022 down 33%. US stocks stumbled after the IMF said the world’s three main growth centers - the United States, Europe and China - were all experiencing weaker activity as 2023 began, raising the stakes for a global economic slowdown. In China, particularly, manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month in December, a private survey showed on Tuesday, as the country grappled with an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases after it relaxed some restrictions intended to prevent the spread of the virus. The figures provide a snapshot of the challenges faced by Chinese manufacturers who now have to contend with surging infections after the country's abrupt zero-COVID policy U-turn in early December. In the United States, this week’s greater focus will be on Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report for December. The jobs report is the first top-tier release of 2023 before next week’s more important Consumer Price Index, or CPI, report. The jobs report is critical as the Federal Reserve faces a dilemma on whether to keep up with monetary tightening to get inflation to its preferred level or let up on aggressive rate hikes to shield the economy from a slowdown. Higher inflation and rising interest rates have hit the housing sector - and could next hit the labor market, which has shown stupendous growth for the past two years, since the world came off the worst of pandemic. On the other hand, eight nonfarm payrolls reports have exceeded economists' estimates, so another positive surprise cannot be ruled out. Economists polled by US media expect the December payrolls report to cite an increase of 200,000 jobs - lower than November’s growth of 263,000 - but still healthy by US labor market standards. Before the pandemic, American jobs grew by just under 200,000 a month.

