International
https://sputniknews.com/20230104/us-house-prepares-for-fourth-speaker-vote-as-opposition-to-mccarthy-grows-1106022414.html
US House Prepares for Fourth Speaker Vote as Opposition to McCarthy Grows
US House Prepares for Fourth Speaker Vote as Opposition to McCarthy Grows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives will hold a fourth round of voting to elect a speaker amid growing Republican opposition to Congressman... 04.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-04T00:47+0000
2023-01-04T00:47+0000
us politics
us politics
kevin mccarthy
us house
us house of representatives
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981672_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cdfd6d53facaab99c5ab071c39e7eacd.jpg
House lawmakers held a third round of voting on Tuesday following two earlier failed votes. In the first two rounds, 19 Republican members voted against McCarthy, while 20 voted against him in the third. Republicans won a slim 222-212 majority in the House in the November midterm elections, leaving the party a four-vote margin to rally the 218 total votes needed to elect a speaker behind a single nominee. The incident marks the first time in a century that the House has failed to elect a speaker in the initial vote. A total of 14 speaker votes have required multiple ballots, with lawmakers taking nearly two months and 133 ballots to select a speaker in the mid-1850s.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981672_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a471fc6486ff0506fbfceb9113a76ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us politics, us politics, kevin mccarthy, us house, us house of representatives
us politics, us politics, kevin mccarthy, us house, us house of representatives

US House Prepares for Fourth Speaker Vote as Opposition to McCarthy Grows

00:47 GMT 04.01.2023
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as the House voted to hold former President Donald Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress over their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as the House voted to hold former President Donald Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress over their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2023
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives will hold a fourth round of voting to elect a speaker amid growing Republican opposition to Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s leadership bid.
House lawmakers held a third round of voting on Tuesday following two earlier failed votes. In the first two rounds, 19 Republican members voted against McCarthy, while 20 voted against him in the third.
Republicans won a slim 222-212 majority in the House in the November midterm elections, leaving the party a four-vote margin to rally the 218 total votes needed to elect a speaker behind a single nominee.
The incident marks the first time in a century that the House has failed to elect a speaker in the initial vote. A total of 14 speaker votes have required multiple ballots, with lawmakers taking nearly two months and 133 ballots to select a speaker in the mid-1850s.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала