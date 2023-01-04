https://sputniknews.com/20230104/us-house-prepares-for-fourth-speaker-vote-as-opposition-to-mccarthy-grows-1106022414.html
US House Prepares for Fourth Speaker Vote as Opposition to McCarthy Grows
US House Prepares for Fourth Speaker Vote as Opposition to McCarthy Grows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives will hold a fourth round of voting to elect a speaker amid growing Republican opposition to Congressman... 04.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-04T00:47+0000
2023-01-04T00:47+0000
2023-01-04T00:47+0000
us politics
us politics
kevin mccarthy
us house
us house of representatives
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981672_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cdfd6d53facaab99c5ab071c39e7eacd.jpg
House lawmakers held a third round of voting on Tuesday following two earlier failed votes. In the first two rounds, 19 Republican members voted against McCarthy, while 20 voted against him in the third. Republicans won a slim 222-212 majority in the House in the November midterm elections, leaving the party a four-vote margin to rally the 218 total votes needed to elect a speaker behind a single nominee. The incident marks the first time in a century that the House has failed to elect a speaker in the initial vote. A total of 14 speaker votes have required multiple ballots, with lawmakers taking nearly two months and 133 ballots to select a speaker in the mid-1850s.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981672_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a471fc6486ff0506fbfceb9113a76ea.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us politics, us politics, kevin mccarthy, us house, us house of representatives
us politics, us politics, kevin mccarthy, us house, us house of representatives
US House Prepares for Fourth Speaker Vote as Opposition to McCarthy Grows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives will hold a fourth round of voting to elect a speaker amid growing Republican opposition to Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s leadership bid.
House lawmakers held a third round of voting on Tuesday following two earlier failed votes. In the first two rounds, 19 Republican members voted against McCarthy, while 20 voted against him in the third.
Republicans won a slim 222-212 majority in the House in the November midterm elections, leaving the party a four-vote margin to rally the 218 total votes needed to elect a speaker behind a single nominee.
The incident marks the first time in a century that the House has failed to elect a speaker in the initial vote. A total of 14 speaker votes have required multiple ballots, with lawmakers taking nearly two months and 133 ballots to select a speaker in the mid-1850s.