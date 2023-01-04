https://sputniknews.com/20230104/russias-death-toll-in-makiivka-after-ukraines-jan-1-strike-rises-to-89-says-defense-ministry-1106022684.html

Russia's Death Toll in Makiivka After Ukraine's Jan 1 Strike Rises to 89, Says Defense Ministry

Rostov-on-Don (Sputnik) - The Russian military death toll in the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after a strike by Ukrainian troops on... 04.01.2023, Sputnik International

According to him, on January 1, at 00:01 Moscow time (21:01 December 31 GMT), Ukrainian artillery fired six HIMARS rockets at a temporary deployment point of a Russian military unit in the area of Makiivka, two rockets were intercepted by air defense. Four rockets hit the building where Russian servicemen were stationed. "The detonation of the HIMARS warheads caused the building's structures to collapse," Lt. Gen. Sevryukov said. Lt. Gen. Servryukov said deputy regiment commander Lt. Col. Bachurin was among those killed.

