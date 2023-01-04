https://sputniknews.com/20230104/palestinian-teenager-killed-in-clashes-with-israeli-military-says-palestinian-health-ministry-1106021913.html

Palestinian Teenager Killed in Clashes With Israeli Military, Says Palestinian Health Ministry

DOHA (Sputnik) - A 15-year-old Palestinian teenager died in clashes with the Israeli military in the city of Bethlehem in the West Bank on Tuesday, the... 04.01.2023, Sputnik International

"The Ministry of Health has recorded the death of a boy, Adam Ayyad, 15, from a bullet wound to the chest by soldiers of the state occupying the Palestinian territories during an aggressive action in Bethlehem," the ministry told Palestinian news agency WAFA. According to the Israeli military, locals started throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at police officers during the operation in the Bethlehem refugee camp, prompting the latter to open fire. According to the Palestinian news agency's report, clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians erupted when Israeli forces entered the Dheishe refugee camp in the southern West Bank to search houses. The teenager became the third Palestinian killed in the West Bank since the beginning of 2023. Israeli soldiers killed two Palestinians in the city of Jenin on Monday during clashes with Palestinians who were trying to prevent the demolition of the home of the relatives of a Palestinian accused of killing an Israeli soldier last September.

