https://sputniknews.com/20230104/macron-wishes-sweden-finland-to-join-nato-as-soon-as-possible-1106024131.html

Macron Wishes Sweden, Finland to Join NATO As Soon As Possible

Macron Wishes Sweden, Finland to Join NATO As Soon As Possible

French President Emmanuel Macron wished Finland and Sweden to join NATO as soon as possible.

2023-01-04T04:21+0000

2023-01-04T04:21+0000

2023-01-04T04:22+0000

world

nato

france

sweden

finland

emmanuel macron

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094739015_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_72214579234be02cbfed6d91ec6fd704.jpg

Macron was hosting Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Paris on Tuesday. On May 18, 2022, Finland and Sweden, amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. As of now, the applications of Sweden and Finland have not been ratified by two countries out of 30 - Hungary and Turkey. Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass.

france

sweden

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

finland sweden nato, will finland join nato, when will finland join nato, when will sweden join nato, will sweden join nato, sweden in nato, finland in nato, why sweden and finland want to join nato,