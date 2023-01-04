https://sputniknews.com/20230104/ex-us-apollo-astronaut-walter-cunningham-dies-at-90-years-old-says-nasa-1106022925.html

Ex-US Apollo Astronaut Walter Cunningham Dies at 90 Years Old, Says NASA

Ex-US Apollo Astronaut Walter Cunningham Dies at 90 Years Old, Says NASA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US astronaut Walter Cunningham, who was part of the Apollo 7 mission in 1968, has died at the age of 90, NASA said in a press... 04.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-04T01:21+0000

2023-01-04T01:21+0000

2023-01-04T01:21+0000

nasa

dead celebrity

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106097/57/1060975730_0:305:4732:2967_1920x0_80_0_0_2b13963b7e394fb3e1ae70ef794efedb.jpg

"Former astronaut Walter Cunningham, who flew into space on Apollo 7, the first flight with crew in NASA’s Apollo Program, died early Tuesday morning in Houston. He was 90 years old," NASA said in the release on Tuesday. Cunningham piloted the 11-day Apollo 7 mission in October 1968, marking the first human flight test of the Apollo spacecraft, according to the release. In 1963, Cunningham was selected to be part of NASA's third astronaut class, the release said. Cunningham was also a fighter pilot, physicist, and an entrepreneur, the release noted.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nasa, dead celebrity