Damar Hamlin Collapse, House Leadership Battle, Lula Takes Office

2023-01-04T09:19+0000

Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Kevin McCarthy’s brutal fight with his own Republican Party to win the House speakership, new Representative George Santos trying to enter his congressional office while avoiding press questions amid further scrutiny, the firing of the Virgin Islands attorney general after filing a lawsuit against JP Morgan Chase for their alleged role in facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, and a likely ethical violation from a Supreme Court charity.Editor of Kawsachun News and PressTV Latin America correspondent Camila Escalante discusses former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fleeing to Florida, possibly to avoid arrest, while Lula takes office amid massive festivities. She also provides an update on Bolivia as violence by right-wing forces is carried out in the city of Santa Cruz over the arrest of 2019 coup leader Luis Fernando Camacho.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the Ukrainian strike on Makeevka this week, how the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has been dragged into the crisis between Kiev and Moscow, and the talks between Turkey and Syria hosted by Russia.Journalist and writer Kevin Gosztola discusses the rumors from an Australian journalist of Julian Assange being released, the formal request of Assange to be released for the funeral of Vivienne Westwood, the role of Joe Biden’s administration in the case, the case of CIA leaker Joshua Schulte, and the upcoming event at the National Press Club on press freedom.The Misfits also discuss the provocative visit to Al-Aqsa by Israel’s new national security minister, efforts to puff up Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, and some of the US’ newest laws.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

