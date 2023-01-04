https://sputniknews.com/20230104/2023-starts-with-a-rejection-of-the-uniparty-speaker-of-the-house-1106021481.html

2023 Starts with a Rejection of the Uniparty Speaker of the House

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Pope Benedict XVI laid to rest, and the 118th Congress unable to... 04.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023 Starts with a Rejection of the Uniparty Speaker of the House On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Pope Benedict XVI laid to rest, and the 118th Congress unable to decide on a House Speaker.

Owlkiller & Malek - Backstory Callers|Multiple Industrial Complexes, The Far Left, and Trump's EnemiesTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations SpecialistAndrii Telizhenko - Former Ukrainian Diplomat/Whistleblower | No One Gets 218 Votes for House Speaker, The Need for Truth in Society, and The Brave Whistleblowers of the World Suffer In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with frequent callers Owlkiller and Malek about the Donald Trump presidency, liberal reactions, and problems within the Republican party. Owlkiller and Malek talked about the similarities between the left and right-wing voters, and how President Trump was undermined by both parties. Malek and Owlkiller explained both of their perspectives and how people are hungry for debates and discussions.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon and Andrii Telizhenko about the Trump administration, truth-tellers, and sanctions on Andrii. Tyler and Andrii discussed how the US government has targeted whistleblowers and Mike Pompeo sanctioned Andrii. Tyler and Andrii spoke about the conflict in Ukraine and the problems with America's uniparty.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

