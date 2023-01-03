https://sputniknews.com/20230103/us-s-korea-plan-to-coordinate-on-potential-responses-to-n-koreas-tests-according-to-white-house-1106020488.html

US, S. Korea Plan to Coordinate on Potential Responses to N. Korea's Tests, According to White House

US, S. Korea Plan to Coordinate on Potential Responses to N. Korea's Tests, According to White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and South Korea plan to coordinate efforts on the potential responses to North Korea's military activities, White... 03.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-03T22:41+0000

2023-01-03T22:41+0000

2023-01-03T22:41+0000

north korea

south korea

joe biden

white house

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103930485_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f41e7aa8297a4fa7d11700b719dca95.jpg

The United States is fully committed to providing extended deterrence to South Korea through the full range of US defense capabilities, Jean-Pierre added. On Sunday, media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s 600-millimeter multiple-launch rocket systems could carry tactical nuclear weapons and all of South Korea is within their reach. Kim, according to media reports, aims to increase the number of North Korea’s nuclear warheads. North Korea test-fired its first short-range ballistic missile in 2023 on Sunday, launching it toward the Sea of Japan.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, south korea, joe biden, white house, white house