US Maintains Direct Contacts With Russia on Paul Whelan’s Potential Release, Says State Department

US Maintains Direct Contacts With Russia on Paul Whelan’s Potential Release, Says State Department

Price declined to provide any details and pointed out that releasing details can impact the negotiation process. The US government certainly wants to see Whelan released, Price added. The Russian authorities arrested Paul Whelan in December 2018 and a Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.

