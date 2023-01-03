US Maintains Direct Contacts With Russia on Paul Whelan’s Potential Release, Says State Department

https://sputniknews.com/20230103/us-maintains-direct-contacts-with-russia-on-paul-whelans-potential-release-says-state-department-1106021086.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration maintains direct contact with the authorities in Moscow on the potential release home of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
"We have had direct conversations with Russian officials regarding Paul Whelan, who remains wrongfully detained, and we are very determined to bring him home as soon as we can," Price told reporters on Tuesday.
Price declined to provide any details and pointed out that releasing details can impact the negotiation process.
The US government certainly wants to see Whelan released, Price added.
The Russian authorities arrested Paul Whelan in December 2018 and a Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.