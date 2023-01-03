International
US House Fails to Select Speaker in Second Vote as Republican Opposition to McCarthy Holds
US House Fails to Select Speaker in Second Vote as Republican Opposition to McCarthy Holds
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives failed to select a speaker during the second round of voting on Tuesday as Republican opposition to...
With Republicans holding a slim 222-212 majority in the House, McCarthy can only lose the support of four party members before failing to garner the 218 total votes needed to be elected speaker. In the first round of votes earlier on Tuesday, 19 Republicans voted against McCarthy, leading to a second ballot. Enough Republicans again voted against McCarthy during the second round, setting the stage for a third vote, although the voting is still ongoing. Members of the House Freedom Caucus, including Congressmen Andy Biggs and Scott Perry, have voiced opposition to McCarthy. McCarthy said earlier on Tuesday that several congressmen offered their support in exchange for certain committee assignments and other political concessions. The failed votes mark the first time in a century that the House of Representatives has failed to select a speaker during the first ballot.
21:06 GMT 03.01.2023
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonHouse Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., bottom right, is applauded after he was nominated to be the new Speaker of the House by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives failed to select a speaker during the second round of voting on Tuesday as Republican opposition to Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s leadership bid holds.
With Republicans holding a slim 222-212 majority in the House, McCarthy can only lose the support of four party members before failing to garner the 218 total votes needed to be elected speaker.
In the first round of votes earlier on Tuesday, 19 Republicans voted against McCarthy, leading to a second ballot. Enough Republicans again voted against McCarthy during the second round, setting the stage for a third vote, although the voting is still ongoing.
Members of the House Freedom Caucus, including Congressmen Andy Biggs and Scott Perry, have voiced opposition to McCarthy.
McCarthy said earlier on Tuesday that several congressmen offered their support in exchange for certain committee assignments and other political concessions.
The failed votes mark the first time in a century that the House of Representatives has failed to select a speaker during the first ballot.
