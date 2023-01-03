https://sputniknews.com/20230103/ukrainian-art-theft-mastermind-faces-12-years-in-jail-for-attempt-on-banksy-mural-1106014977.html

Ukrainian Art Theft Mastermind Faces 12 Years in Jail for Attempt on Banksy Mural

Ukrainian Art Theft Mastermind Faces 12 Years in Jail for Attempt on Banksy Mural

The leader of a gang of Ukrainian art thieves could be jailed for 12 years following his arrest for trying to steal a mural by British street artist Banksy.

2023-01-03T14:54+0000

2023-01-03T14:54+0000

2023-01-03T14:54+0000

world

ukraine

uk

banksy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/03/1106014454_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5c2d8eef3ab9b44df3ec27e8b212d407.jpg

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Monday that the suspects were arrested in Gostomel, just outside the capital Kiev in December, "thanks to the vigilance of locals, the police and other security forces."The painting, depicting a woman with her hair in curlers and a gas mask holding a fire extinguisher, was painted on the outside wall of a burnt-out building.The suspects, from Kiev and Cherkassy on the west bank of the Dnepr river, managed to separate it from the wall by prising away the rendered surface, leaving bare brick exposed. They had planned to carry it away on planks before they were caught red-handed.The mural was one of seven stencilled on walls around the country by the anonymous graffiti artist in November, which he said were "in solidarity with the people of Ukraine" during Russia's military de-Nazification operation.Banksy's activism goes beyond his politically-tinted murals around the world. He also chartered a boat to pick up migrants being trafficked across the Mediterranean and carry them to European ports. However, the poorly-maintained vessel had to be rescued by the Italian coat guard after it broke down at sea.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

ukrainians stealing banksy's mural, banksy art, banksy mural theft, banksy mural in ukraine