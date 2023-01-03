https://sputniknews.com/20230103/russian-cosmonauts-to-undergo-training-for-spacewalk-from-us-segment-of-iss--1106004515.html

Russian Cosmonauts to Undergo Training for Spacewalk From US Segment of ISS

Russian Cosmonauts to Undergo Training for Spacewalk From US Segment of ISS

Russian cosmonauts will undergo training to go into outer space from the US segment of the International Space Station (ISS) under the agreement with NASA

2023-01-03T08:04+0000

2023-01-03T08:04+0000

2023-01-03T08:05+0000

russia

roscosmos

nasa

spacewalk

iss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16043/83/160438369_0:259:4288:2671_1920x0_80_0_0_7cb7d4d24a2c80b6b491ff5344049736.jpg

The Russian agency did not provide any details as to when cosmonauts would go into outer space and who exactly would take part in it. In July 2022, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights of astronauts to the ISS. As part of the agreement, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was launched from Baikonur to the ISS on September 21, carrying another crew that included Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio. On July 21, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti went for a spacewalk under the Russian flight program, the first time a Russian made a joint spacewalk with a foreigner in 13 years.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian cosmonauts, spacewalk, us segment of iss, iss