NFL Suspends Monday Night Football After Player Collapses On Field

NFL Suspends Monday Night Football After Player Collapses On Field

Damar Hamlin was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, coming out of Pittsburgh. He was a top cornerback recruit coming out of high school in 2016...

After Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed, was given CPR on the field, and taken to the hospital by ambulance, the NFL decided to suspend the game between Buffalo and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. They have not announced when the game will be resumed.There was no word on Hamlin’s condition at presstime.Hamlin was injured during a play in the third quarter. Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins and seemed okay as he got up. He then abruptly collapsed and trainers immediately came out to assist him. A stretcher was brought out to the field to help stabilize Hamlin’s neck and head.Soon after, CPR was administered to Hamlin for several minutes before trainers started administrating what appeared to be oxygen to the downed player. Sixteen minutes after his collapse, Hamlin was put into an ambulance and brought to a local hospital.Buffalo players surrounded Hamlin as he was being attended to. Multiple players were visibly upset and comforted each other as their fellow player lay on the ground. The Buffalo defense appeared to be heading back to the field to resume play when Bill wide receiver Stefon Diggs called over the team to say a few words.According to ESPN, who broadcast the game, players were initially told they would have five minutes to warm up and continue the game. After Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bengals Zac Taylor discussed the situation with officials, the decision was made to pause the game. The Bengals were leading 7 - 3 at the time.Hamlin was starting for the Bills in place of Micah Hyde, who was placed on the injured reserve list after a Week 2 neck injury.The Bills were attempting to lock up the number one seed in the AFC. The Bengals were last year’s AFC conference champions, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

