Japan Not Aware How, When to Initiate Peace Talks on Ukraine, Says Japanese Ambassador

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Japan does not see a way out of the political stalemate on Ukraine, Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Ishikane Kimihiro said... 03.01.2023, Sputnik International

The Japanese ambassador pointed out that the situation regarding the fighting on the ground is "very sad." Japan is a new non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and started its two-year term in January. On Sunday, the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said that about 170 civilians, including 21 children, were killed in the LPR last year due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

