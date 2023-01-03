International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230103/iran-issues-court-notices-to-73-people-involved-in-assassination-of-soleimani-1106013865.html
Iran Issues Court Notices to 73 People Involved in Assassination of Soleimani
Iran Issues Court Notices to 73 People Involved in Assassination of Soleimani
The Iranian authorities issued summons to 73 people involved in the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.
2023-01-03T14:12+0000
2023-01-03T14:12+0000
world
qasem soleimani
iran
quds force
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1f/1091948574_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_51e6e973cd63d858e097ff46af021998.jpg
Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. Tehran imposed sanctions against a number of US citizens over their involvement in the assassination.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1f/1091948574_116:0:2783:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_bc6e8c708100d718b49603bafc47dcf5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
who killed soleimani, trump killed soleimani, quds force leader death, us drone attack
who killed soleimani, trump killed soleimani, quds force leader death, us drone attack

Iran Issues Court Notices to 73 People Involved in Assassination of Soleimani

14:12 GMT 03.01.2023
© AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme LeaderIn this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iran executed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd convicted of providing information to the United States and Israel about the prominent Revolutionary Guard general later killed by a U.S. drone strike, state TV reported on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)
In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iran executed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd convicted of providing information to the United States and Israel about the prominent Revolutionary Guard general later killed by a U.S. drone strike, state TV reported on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2023
© AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian authorities issued summons to 73 people involved in the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, Judiciary Spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said on Tuesday.
"A court notice has been issued against 73 people involved in the murder of martyr Soleimani," Setayeshi said.
Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. Tehran imposed sanctions against a number of US citizens over their involvement in the assassination.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала