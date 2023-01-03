https://sputniknews.com/20230103/german-chancellors-approval-rating-decreased-by-24-in-2022---poll-1106019480.html
German Chancellor's Approval Rating Decreased by 24% in 2022 - Poll
German Chancellor's Approval Rating Decreased by 24% in 2022 - Poll
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The confidence rating of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fell by 24 percentage points over the year and reached 33%, a poll conducted by the market and opinion research institute Forsa said on Tuesday.
The federal government lost 22 percentage points in a year, the poll said. The approval rating of the German parliament, Bundestag, also fell by 13 percentage points to 37%, while German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s rating lost 12 percentage points and reached 63%, the poll showed. The rating of confidence in the European Union fell by 7 percentage points. The poll was conducted from December 15-22 and surveyed 4,003 people.
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The confidence rating of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fell by 24 percentage points over the year and reached 33%, a poll conducted by the market and opinion research institute Forsa said on Tuesday.
The federal government lost 22 percentage points in a year, the poll said.
The approval rating of the German parliament, Bundestag, also fell by 13 percentage points to 37%, while German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s rating lost 12 percentage points and reached 63%, the poll showed.
The rating of confidence in the European Union fell by 7 percentage points.
The poll was conducted from December 15-22 and surveyed 4,003 people.