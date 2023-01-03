https://sputniknews.com/20230103/erdogan-expected-to-hold-phone-talks-with-putin-zelensky-on-wednesday-says-spokesman-1106019593.html
Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelensky on Wednesday, Says Spokesman
Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelensky on Wednesday, Says Spokesman
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President... 03.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-03T20:42+0000
2023-01-03T20:42+0000
2023-01-03T20:42+0000
recep tayyip erdogan
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101807873_0:153:3101:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_00dc0e05d3cd02f12e73b1340414b105.jpg
"President Erdogan will hold talks with Putin and Zelensky tomorrow," Kalin told Turkish broadcaster NTV. Later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that the conversation between Erdogan and Putin was scheduled for Wednesday.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101807873_185:0:2916:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcdcffa28c858fab90ed2dd0086d882b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
recep tayyip erdogan, volodymyr zelensky, vladimir putin
recep tayyip erdogan, volodymyr zelensky, vladimir putin
Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelensky on Wednesday, Says Spokesman
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.
"President Erdogan will hold talks with Putin and Zelensky tomorrow," Kalin told Turkish broadcaster NTV.
Later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that the conversation between Erdogan and Putin was scheduled for Wednesday.