Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelensky on Wednesday, Says Spokesman

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President... 03.01.2023

"President Erdogan will hold talks with Putin and Zelensky tomorrow," Kalin told Turkish broadcaster NTV. Later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that the conversation between Erdogan and Putin was scheduled for Wednesday.

