https://sputniknews.com/20230103/biden-to-mark-2nd-anniversary-of-capitol-riot-with-white-house-ceremony--1106014587.html
Biden to Mark 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Riot With White House Ceremony
Biden to Mark 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Riot With White House Ceremony
US President Joe Biden will mark the two-year anniversary of the unprecedented attack on the Capitol with a ceremony on Friday
2023-01-03T14:35+0000
2023-01-03T14:35+0000
2023-01-03T14:35+0000
americas
white house
joe biden
riot
donald trump
us capitol police (uscp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104997238_0:143:2733:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_b0457e4437ca400f9b3cce8eb4fda7af.jpg
Thousands of people gathered to attack the Capitol building in Washington on January 6, 2021, to disrupt the certification of Biden’s 2020 electoral victory, egged on by former president Donald Trump’s claims of electoral fraud. Five people, including one police officer, died as a result of the attack. More than 140 police officers were injured. Last month, the House committee investigating the attack accused Trump of inciting insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress, and conspiracy to make a false statement. They referred his case to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution, although the referral does not carry legal weight.
https://sputniknews.com/20210106/watch-as-trump-supporters-brawl-with-police-storm-us-capitol-during-election-result-certification-1081675955.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104997238_152:0:2581:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_f4660470ac1cfb57a7db2b6dab7e55a4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
attack on capitol building in washington, stolen elections, joe biden, donald trump
attack on capitol building in washington, stolen elections, joe biden, donald trump
Biden to Mark 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Riot With White House Ceremony
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden will mark the two-year anniversary of the unprecedented attack on the Capitol with a ceremony on Friday, according to the White House.
Thousands of people gathered to attack
the Capitol building in Washington on January 6, 2021, to disrupt the certification of Biden’s 2020 electoral victory, egged on by former president Donald Trump’s claims of electoral fraud.
Five people, including one police officer, died as a result of the attack. More than 140 police officers were injured.
6 January 2021, 20:39 GMT
Last month, the House committee investigating the attack accused Trump of inciting insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress, and conspiracy to make a false statement. They referred his case to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution, although the referral does not carry legal weight.