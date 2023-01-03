International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230103/biden-to-mark-2nd-anniversary-of-capitol-riot-with-white-house-ceremony--1106014587.html
Biden to Mark 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Riot With White House Ceremony
Biden to Mark 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Riot With White House Ceremony
US President Joe Biden will mark the two-year anniversary of the unprecedented attack on the Capitol with a ceremony on Friday
2023-01-03T14:35+0000
2023-01-03T14:35+0000
americas
white house
joe biden
riot
donald trump
us capitol police (uscp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104997238_0:143:2733:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_b0457e4437ca400f9b3cce8eb4fda7af.jpg
Thousands of people gathered to attack the Capitol building in Washington on January 6, 2021, to disrupt the certification of Biden’s 2020 electoral victory, egged on by former president Donald Trump’s claims of electoral fraud. Five people, including one police officer, died as a result of the attack. More than 140 police officers were injured. Last month, the House committee investigating the attack accused Trump of inciting insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress, and conspiracy to make a false statement. They referred his case to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution, although the referral does not carry legal weight.
https://sputniknews.com/20210106/watch-as-trump-supporters-brawl-with-police-storm-us-capitol-during-election-result-certification-1081675955.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104997238_152:0:2581:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_f4660470ac1cfb57a7db2b6dab7e55a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
attack on capitol building in washington, stolen elections, joe biden, donald trump
attack on capitol building in washington, stolen elections, joe biden, donald trump

Biden to Mark 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Riot With White House Ceremony

14:35 GMT 03.01.2023
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Joe Biden waves during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington.
President Joe Biden waves during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden will mark the two-year anniversary of the unprecedented attack on the Capitol with a ceremony on Friday, according to the White House.
Thousands of people gathered to attack the Capitol building in Washington on January 6, 2021, to disrupt the certification of Biden’s 2020 electoral victory, egged on by former president Donald Trump’s claims of electoral fraud.
Five people, including one police officer, died as a result of the attack. More than 140 police officers were injured.
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2021
World
Watch as Trump Supporters Brawl With Police, Storm US Capitol During Election Result Certification
6 January 2021, 20:39 GMT
Last month, the House committee investigating the attack accused Trump of inciting insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress, and conspiracy to make a false statement. They referred his case to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution, although the referral does not carry legal weight.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала